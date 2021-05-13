PM Trudeau cleared, but Morneau broke ethics law over WE Charity contract: Dion

Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to his involvement in granting WE Charity a federal contract, but former finance minister Bill Morneau placed himself in a conflict of interest “on several occasions.”

Dion’s findings follow two separate investigations prompted by both Trudeau and Morneau failing to recuse themselves from the 2020 cabinet decision to pay WE Charity $43.5 million to manage a $912 million student summer service program, despite their close personal family connections to the charity.

The ethics commissioner said in his report released Thursday, that Morneau—who left cabinet and resigned as an MP in the face of this controversy last summer—breached various sections of the Act by “improperly furthering WE’s private interests, by failing to recuse himself from decisions relating to WE, and by giving WE preferential treatment.”

The federal government’s decision to sole-source the program aimed at awarding grants to students who couldn’t find summer work due to COVID-19 embroiled the Liberal minority in a parliamentary controversy for months.

It started with the announcement of the program in April, but really sparked off in June when the government announced WE would be running the volunteer program. It was then that questions were raised over past WE Charity payments to Trudeau’s mother, brother, and his wife, for speaking engagements over the years, and related to Morneau’s daughters’ ties to the charity.

For months, the federal government was grilled by the opposition who launched committee probes compelling testimony from Trudeau, Morneau, senior political staff, and top public servants. The grant program eventually fell through amid the political battle and the beleaguered charity has since moved to shutter its Canadian operations.

Responding to Dion’s findings in a statement, Trudeau said the report “confirms what I have been saying from the beginning.”

“At the heart of this initiative was getting support for youth during this pandemic as fast as possible. … My job as Prime Minister is to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes by providing direct support to people and businesses to get through this. That’s what our government has done,” he said.

The prime minister has denied ever attempting to influence the decision and said he took steps to ensure WE was the best organization to run the program given his government’s connections to the charity, but has apologized for not recusing himself at the time cabinet was discussing the WE deal.

Morneau also issued a statement, but continued to point to the role the public service played in advising the cabinet that WE Charity was best suited to administer the program. “As I have already stated, in retrospect, I should have recused myself from the discussion.”

Dion has conducted two other investigations into Trudeau over his ethical conduct regarding the SNC-Lavalin scandal and his Aga Khan trip. In both previous instances he was found to have broken federal ethics laws.

Morneau has also been under investigation by Dion twice before, but was cleared of wrongdoing in instances. One was in relation to accepting trips from WE Charity for which he belatedly reimbursed the charity more than $41,000, and the other dates back several years, in relation to a pension bill.

Under the federal Conflict of Interest Act there are no penalties for being found in contravention of the rules, because the Act, as it is currently written, doesn’t allow for them.