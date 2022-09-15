PM Trudeau, MPs paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session

Members of Parliament have returned to Ottawa ahead of schedule for a "special session" to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute to her life and legacy, prior to Monday's national commemorations. You can watch the proceedings live, above.

Getting underway at 10 a.m. ET, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first parliamentarian to give a speech honouring Canada's longest-reigning monarch. It's expected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will follow, as will other opposition party leaders. Then, individual MPs will have the opportunity to rise and deliver remarks.

An indication of how many elected officials want to speak, MPs have agreed to extend the session into a second day, meaning speeches will continue on Friday. This special two-day sitting will not include routine parliamentary business such as question period or legislative debate.

Thursday's tributes began with a moment of silence for the victims of the mass stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan that unfolded just days prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death. Her Majesty's last public statement before her passing was expressing sympathy for those affected by the James Smith Cree Nation tragedy.

Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II was present at several key moments in Canada's history. In 1957, she became the first Canadian monarch to open Parliament and deliver a Speech from the Throne. In 1982, she signed the royal proclamation of the new Constitution Act, which included the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This special event comes ahead of the opening of the fall sitting, which has been postponed until Sept. 20 to accommodate Monday's commemorative events.