PM Trudeau names new ministers to several key files in sizable cabinet shakeup

image.jpg
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has considerably shaken up his cabinet roster, naming new ministers to key portfolios including defence, health, foreign affairs, and environment, while adding in a handful of rookies as he forges ahead with a third mandate. Gender parity has been restored, there is new emphasis on regional development agencies. Overall there are 39 members of the new cabinet.
