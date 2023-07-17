PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.

After disembarking on the other side of the Dartmouth lake, Trudeau delivered brief remarks to event organizers, coaches, and athletes. The prime minister compared the skills needed to paddle to skills needed for life.

“It requires, first of all, for you to be in balance,” he said, “if you’re not centred in who you are, in where you are… your first step in a canoe may be your first step into a swim.”

He also reflected on the importance of the canoe to Indigenous people.

“Before there were roads and highways, the rivers and waterways of this continent were the roads and highways that Indigenous people used for millennia, to connect to each other…to trade, to prosper, to grow,” he added.

Trudeau also spoke about the importance of the event itself.

“It’s also a privilege to be able to see all these extraordinary young people, who are out there in canoe and kayaks, competing with each other, but also growing themselves, developing their capacity to have an impact on the world around them as they travel through it," he said.

Chief Norman Bernard of Wagmatcook First Nation thanked Trudeau for attending.

“I’m honoured to have Justin Trudeau here with us at our event,” he said.

After speaking to the crowd, Trudeau spent time posing for photos with participants and organizers.

Trudeau’s son, Hadrien, accompanied his father in the canoe, and later traded pins with volunteers and participants, a tradition at amateur sporting events.

For Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation, the prime minister’s presence was an important show of support.

“We've never had that before, with any major events within Mi’kma’ki, or any Indigenous territory, so it's really great to have the prime minister to take the time out… and spend time with some of the athletes,” said Gloade.

“It’s about supporting youth within our communities and all across Turtle Island,” he added, “it’s all about the kids and promoting getting them out and active, along with the social aspect and the cultural component.”

This year’s North American Indigenous Games have brought together 5,000 young Indigenous athletes together to compete in 16 sports.

For Membertou Chief Terry Paul, seeing youth from more than 756 indigenous nations gather in the province is a special experience.

“Having Indigenous kids from across the country here in Halifax, in Mi'kma’ki, it's very heartwarming,” he said. “My best hope is that everybody enjoys themselves and that they try their best, and at the end of it that they feel good about being here.”

Trudeau’s paddle marked the launch of the canoe, kayak competitions, which resulted in several first-place finishes for Nova Scotia athletes.

In the K1-3000 metre, 16-year-old Hannah Mills crossed the finish first in the U19 category.

Eleven-year-old Cadence Whynacht brought home gold in the K1-3000 metre event in the U14 category.

For the head of the host society of N.A.I.G 2023, the event has been a long time coming.

“It's been a dream of mine for 30 years now,” George “Tex” Marshall said.

“We welcome all of the city and everyone to come out and watch these athletes compete, because it will be tremendous competition over the next week,” he said.

The games continue until July 23 at venues throughout Kjipuktuk, Halifax, and Millbrook First Nation.

