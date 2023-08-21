PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.

"First I want to thank all the people who have reached out over the past number of weeks with warm wishes, with personal messages, with personal stories that have been just wonderful and positive," Trudeau said on Monday, speaking to reporters ahead of a federal cabinet retreat in Prince Edward Island.

"I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward. And I really, really want to thank Canadians for having been so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space. It really, it really makes things easier."

This was the first time the prime minister was asked about the separation, since the pair jointly announced the split after 18 years of marriage, on Aug. 2. Shortly after, the two took their children— Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien—on a family vacation to Tofino, B.C.

In a social media post reflecting on the time away, Gregoire Trudeau wrote about the time "spent as a family surfing the waves, biking, hiking, fishing, sunset gazing or bathing in sustainably harvested seaweed," as being "a pure blessing."

While he was specifically asked how he was feeling after the separation, the prime minister didn't answer that question directly.

The two have vowed to maintain a constant presence in co-parenting, however Gregoire Trudeau is no longer considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.

Asked whether this means Gregoire Trudeau will have any role publicly moving forward, the prime minister was quick to pivot his comments back to his work.

"We've addressed that," he said. "I'm here and glad to be talking about childcare and everything we're doing together to build a better future, not just for my kids, but for everyone across the country."

According to a source with knowledge of the situation that CTV News spoke with at the time the separation was announced, Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the spouse of the prime minister in any official capacity, nor will she attend events as the spouse of the prime minister.

She still plans to spend considerable time at Rideau Cottage, but she has already made arrangements to move into a private residence nearby, at her own expense, and plans to continue on with her own career endeavours.

TRUDEAU 'NOT GIVING UP' ON ANYONE

While questions swirled at the time around how the prime minister's international headline-making separation may impact him politically, Trudeau has said he remains focused on leading the country, and the Liberal party.

Though, after nearly eight years in power, he has become a polarizing figure and the subject of now infamous "F*ck Trudeau" signage.

Asked by a reporter on Monday whether he has considered the possibility that he's become a "liability," Trudeau spoke about the post-pandemic "increase in polarization, and frustration," while saying he's "not giving up on anyone."

"Part of the challenge we have politically is that we are seeing deeper polarizations, but don't write off Canadians just because they choose to waive a nasty flag. Don't write off a neighbour who chooses to put a bumper sticker that unfortunately you then have to explain to your kids. People are hurting out there," Trudeau said.

"Now, politics is never going to be a game of unanimous support. It's about a whole bunch of thoughtful, good people coming together to try and figure out the best way forward. And yes, there are people who are hurting, there are people who are lashing out, and we need to be there to reassure them that they're going to be able to succeed," he continued.

"So I'm not giving up on anyone, I'm going to continue working hard every day to build that future that we all know Canada can have. We are the best country in the world, let's keep making it better."

The ministerial retreat Trudeau was speaking ahead of, is the latest in a series of pre-return to Parliament preparations the minority government is embarking on. It comes on the heels of a sizable cabinet shuffle, and ahead of an expected caucus-wide gathering before the House of Commons resumes on Sept. 18.