Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shuffling some key front bench posts in a cabinet shakeup prompted by the departure of longtime Liberal Navdeep Bains.

Bains announced Tuesday that he will not be running in the next federal election, and would be stepping down from cabinet to spend more time with his family.

As a result, Francois-Philippe Champagne has been named Bains’ replacement as the minister of innovation, science and industry.

Taking over for Champagne, Marc Garneau is assuming the role of foreign affairs minister.

Garneau had been Trudeau’s transport minister, a position that is being given to a newcomer to cabinet: Liberal MP Omar Alghabra.

As well, Jim Carr who had stepped back from cabinet while he received cancer treatment, now has the title of special representative to the Prairies.

During the virtual swearing-in ceremony, which was held in a Zoom-like format with each participant taking place from their respective offices, Trudeau said there will be lots of work ahead.

The shuffle — involving a small number of ministers, but shaking up some top jobs — comes ahead of the first day of the federal Liberal cabinet retreat where the federal government plans to plot out their pandemic path ahead, prior to Parliament’s return on Jan. 25.

