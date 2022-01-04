PM Trudeau giving federal COVID-19 update today
CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer
Rachel Aiello
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be giving an update on the federal COVID-19 response on Wednesday.
In what will be his first press conference since the holidays, Trudeau will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo will also participate.
Over the last few weeks, national COVID-19 cases have reached new highs in certain regions, prompted largely by the ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
CTVNews.ca will carry the prime minister’s announcement live, at 11:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday.
