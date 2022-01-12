PM Trudeau to provide COVID-19 update
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canadians about the current COVID-19 situation in Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau will be joined by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng, and Public Services and Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.
It comes just days after the prime minister’s call with provincial and territorial leaders when he heard directly about the pandemic strain on health care systems and the need to bolster resource capacity.
A post-meeting readout stated that Trudeau reassured premiers that the government has procured enough vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster dose as well as a fourth dose, if necessary.
The ministers will likely be asked to comment on Quebec’s decision to impose a financial penalty on residents who refuse to get vaccinated for non-medical reasons.
Trudeau last addressed Canadians about the pandemic on Jan. 5.
During that appearance, he announced that by the end of the month 140 million additional rapid tests would be delivered to provinces and territories.
