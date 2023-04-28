PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

A PMO spokesperson confirmed his attendance to CTV News on Friday. More details will be released soon on the Canadian government delegation headed to London for the historic occasion.

Westminster Abbey’s capacity is about 2,000 people and it’s expected to be filled with dignitaries, members of Parliament, and heads of state from around the world, including French President Emmanuel Macron; Humza Yousaf, the new First Minister of Scotland; Prince Albert of Monaco; and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden will be attending the coronation; however her husband, the president, has sent his regrets. Historically, American presidents have never attended the coronation.

News of Trudeau’s attendance comes days after a recent poll, conducted by Angus Reid Institute, on Canadians’ feelings toward the monarchy.

According to the new data, 60 per cent of those surveyed don’t support recognizing Charles as King.

When asked about whether Canada should hold a referendum to decide its future with the British monarchy, Trudeau told CTV News that he will remain focused on other issues of importance he believes matter to Canadians today.

“I think there are a lot of really big issues that Canadians expect us to be dealing with every day,” the prime minister said.

“Because Canada does have one of the most stable democracies around, and there are obviously a number of people who feel that a different system would serve us better…but what those people can’t do is agree on what alternative would serve us better.”

“Our budget was focused on affordability, on creating great jobs and delivering on health care and dental care. These are the things that Canadians are most concerned about. These are the things that I will stay focused on.”

With files from Rachel Aiello