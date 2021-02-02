Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that a deal has been struck with pharmaceutical company Novavax to produce its COVID-19 vaccine in Canada.

The federal government has signed a “memorandum of understanding” with the company to make their COVID-19 vaccine at a new Montreal facility that is still being constructed.

While the prime minister is calling this a “major step forward,” it could be months before this potential made-in-Canada vaccine candidate is approved, let alone shipped to delivery sites nationwide. This is because the new National Research Council biomanufacturing facility where the production will happen isn’t set to be completed until July.

Once the new facility is up and running, it’s designed to produce around two million doses a month and, should the Novavax vaccine be deemed safe and effective, Trudeau says “tens of millions” of doses will be made domestically.

The federal government has a deal with the Maryland-based company for 52 million doses.

“We need as much domestic capacity for vaccine production as possible,” Trudeau said Tuesday.

Trudeau has also announced that a second company, Precision NanoSystems is “on track” to manufacture vaccines domestically but further details of that agreement have yet to be presented.

Novavax submitted its vaccine candidate to Health Canada for approval late last week.

This news comes as the federal government has been facing numerous questions over the lacking of domestic production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines and reliance on other countries to deliver the currently approved vaccines.

“We knew that there would be some hurdles along the way with unpredictability and increased demand for production,” Trudeau said. “It’s why we secured as many options as possible… and it’s why we invested in vaccine development and manufacturing here at home.”

With both European manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna sending smaller deliveries of their COVID-19 vaccines to Canada this week, as part of ongoing dose shortages nationwide, the move to become more self-reliant on vaccine manufacturing provides an eventual new avenue for domestic vaccine supply.

Though it remains to be seen whether this new deal will assist the federal government significantly in its goal of having all Canadians who want to be, vaccinated by the end of September.

The prime minister is also providing an update on the pre-standing investments made with Canadian bio manufacturers researching COVID-19 therapeutics.

