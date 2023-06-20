PNE's Pacific Coliseum to light up for charity, celebration, commemoration

Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum will soon join the list of local landmarks that are lit up to mark important days, raise awareness and celebrate community events.

The 55-year-old venue has never before had the capacity to illuminate the exterior in a way that would be widely visible, according to a statement from the Pacific National Exhibition. However, a recently completed lighting upgrade that will make the site more energy efficient also included the installation of 108 LED panels on its exterior with the capacity for a "virtually endless" number of custom colour combinations.

“As a community partner, the PNE will light up the Pacific Coliseum on specific days of the year to celebrate community, offer support to other not-for-profit and charitable organizations and to recognize important events and cultural occurrences,” Sarah Kirby-Yung, city councillor and PNE Board Chair, said in a media release Monday.

The first planned illumination is set for National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, when the building will be lit up in orange. The PNE is inviting community groups and charities to submit their requests for future light displays online.

The $2.6 million in funding for the electrical upgrades at the PNE was provided by the federal government and includes changes to the lighting at all the facilities' buildings which will, according to the non-profit, translate to hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings on electric bills per year.

What colour would you ‘light up’ the Pacific Coliseum? The PNE is thrilled to announce that the Pacific Coliseum will now have the ability to “light up” to honour major community events, Canadian cultural moments, charities, and special causes. https://t.co/dy5vEpKD0Z pic.twitter.com/hLoPRh266n