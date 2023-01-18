Poaching of staff top concern for Ontario hospitals over new surgical centres: OHA
The head of the Ontario Hospital Association says hospitals should not lose nurses and doctors to a new system of private clinics the government will be using to reduce the surgical backlog.
Anthony Dale says the new model of care will take a ton of work and presents many risks along the way.
The province announced earlier this week it would create new surgical centres, including for knee and hip replacement procedures in private facilities, as part of its strategy to reduce the surgical backlog.
Dale says the most pressing concern for hospitals is not losing staff to the new system.
He also says it will be important for the clinics to have strong connections to a hospital for help if something goes wrong during hip and knee surgeries.
The province says there will be safeguards in place to prevent hospital staff being poached by the new surgical centres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.
-
London fire, Enbridge team up to reduce fire, carbon monoxide fatalitiesIn an effort to reduce fire and carbon monoxide fatalities to zero, the London Fire Department (LFD) and Enbridge Gas have teamed up in a new campaign that delivers alarms across the province, including London.
-
'I'm sure that it’s here': Experts say 'Kraken' subvariant could already be circulating in Waterloo regionA new report shows the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant known as ‘Kraken’ is on track to become Ontario’s dominant strain - leading experts to believe it could already be circulating in Waterloo region.
-
Former Sask. healing lodge guard convicted of sexual assaults gets a retrialA former healing lodge guard sentenced for sexual assaults will be given a new trial.
-
Alberta government warns of scammers trying to cash in on $600 inflation relief paymentsScammers targeted Albertans within hours of a provincial inflation relief program going live on Wednesday.
-
Second suspect facing extortion, attempted murder charge in Forest Glade attackA second suspect has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and extortion in relation to an attempted murder in Forest Glade earlier this month.
-
Ford reiterates municipalities can make up for loss of development charges by cutting 'waste'Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated Wednesday that he believes revenues lost by municipalities because of breaks for some developers in his housing plan can be made up by finding efficiencies at city governments.
-
Canadian midfielder Shamit Shome signs multiyear deal with Cavalry FCCanadian Premier League club Cavalry FC has signed Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome to a multiyear contract.
-
Two northern Ontario athletes represent Canada at world university gamesCarley Olivier from Sudbury and Maria Dominico from North Bay are playing for Team Canada at the games FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.
-
Tecumseh council approves 3.86 per cent tax increaseTecumseh town council completed deliberations for the 2023 draft budget Tuesday evening, settling on an increase 3.86 per cent.