'Pocket Health' now available for Sudbury patients

Patients within Health Sciences North can now access their own personal and private medical health information thanks to the touch of a few buttons.

Hospital administrators have entered into a partnership with the "Pocket Health" app which is going to available to anyone interested.

The idea is to empower and support patients, providing them with their own records on a digital platform.

Experts say this will be a game-changer. Patients only need access to the Internet where they can register for a small fee.

"And what it allows them to do is bring with them that information so when they see other providers of care, so if they go to another institution, if they see a primary health care provider if another city or they see someone like a chiropractor or what have you, they can actually choose to give access to their imaging to that individual," said Dr. Tyler Christie, an E-R doctor inside Health Sciences North.

He adds your personal health info is kept secure.

Three hundred and forty hospitals and clinics arose Ontario have already entered into partnerships with 'Pocket Health.'