Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island

Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.

The Marine Animal Response Society (MARS) received a call Sunday morning about seven dolphins stuck in shallow waters off McNutt’s Island.

When they arrived, MARS responders and volunteers found two adult and three juvenile white-sided dolphins stranded in Hagars Cove.

According to a social media post, the animals appeared to be in good condition and were deemed healthy enough to be released.

The two other dolphins were seen leaving the area before the tide dropped.

Local community members kept the remaining dolphins cool with sheets and seaweed as the tide continued to go out.

The animals were then taken to deeper water on the other side of the bay using a dolphin stretcher, an ATV and a trailer.

MARS says the dolphins were closely monitored while being moved to make sure they were stable.

The animals were refloated and released and were seen swimming in a group towards open water.

MARS says anyone who sees a dead, distressed, or injured marine animal in the Maritimes can call their toll-free hotline at 1-866-567-6277.