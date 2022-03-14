iHeartRadio

Poilievre pitches to new immigrants, as Brown attacks him over 2015 niqab ban bill

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and high-profile Conservative Pierre Poilievre spent Monday battling over a seven-year-old election promise to prohibit face coverings during citizenship ceremonies -- a sign of what could be the makings of a tense rivalry between candidates in the Tory leadership race.
