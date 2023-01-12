Poilievre’s Timmins town hall disses Trudeau, criticizes assault rifle ban, carbon tax

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ended his visit to Timmins on Wednesday with what was billed as a town hall, speaking to dozens of people at the Senator Hotel.

The leader of Canada’s official opposition criticized the Trudeau government’s assault rifle ban -- which includes some hunting rifles – and expressed his distaste for the federal carbon tax and the way the opioid crisis is being tackled.

Poilievre began his talk by taking jabs at New Democrat Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus.

“This is my third time in Timmins in less than 12 months,” Poilievre told the crowd.

“In fact, I’m told that I’m seen more in Timmins than your local MP, Charlie Angus.”

He also accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of sewing division and fear amongst Canadians as a way to score political points and votes.

Honing in on his campaign slogan of “turning hurt into hope,” Poilievre highlighted the importance of funding treatments and medicine to tackle the opioid crisis, as well as going after pharmaceutical companies for their role in promoting opioid prescriptions.

Building a self-reliant country was also a sticking point, consisting of producing critical minerals domestically, rather than importing them from China, in order to increase domestic production of batteries for electric vehicles.

Poilievre did comment on how difficult it is for people living in areas like northern Ontario to travel in EVs, as well as the high price of gas to run traditional vehicles and of natural gas to heat people’s homes.

He blamed that on the federal carbon tax.

“This energy, this is not a choice, it’s a reality,” Poilievre said.

“You have big space to heat, long distances to travel. Industries that require energy, in order to operate and produce paycheques. It’s not a matter of polluting the Earth, it’s a necessity to live your life.”

The politician’s words resonated with many in the crowd, soliciting cheers, groans and laughs, as Poilievre made his case for being the next prime minister.

He’s looking ahead to an election being called any time between now and 2025, amid a Liberal minority government.

One attendee said he initially disliked Poilievre, but eventually took a liking to his politics.

“I’ve been a long-standing Liberal, my father was Member of Parliament here (in Timmins) for 11 years, in the Liberal government, with Trudeau Sr.,” said Jean Roy.

“For the first time in my life, I’ll be voting for … the Conservative Party.”

Being a prospector and needing hunting rifles to stay safe from wild animals in the bush, Roy said Poilievre’s views on the assault rifle ban was one of the sticking points for him, as well as the carbon tax.

“I’m just tired of the non-decision making at the time that it counts,” said Roy.

“For example, the convoy. Liberal government should have jumped on that the first day and said, ‘this is the score and you guys are out of here.’ Would have saved the country a lot of trouble.”

Poilievre concluded his talk by saying he wants to run the country to look out for “the common people,” who he said have historically risen up to power.

“You — the people who do the work, who work hard, pay your taxes and play by the rules — you’re in charge of this country and that’s the way it’s going to be when I’m prime minister,” he said.

Poilievre stuck around the venue to take photos with supporters.