Poilievre says he will sue big pharma over opioids while in the Sault

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday on the final stop of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’

While taking questions from the media outside in front of supporters on Bruce Street, Poilievre said he has a plan to address Canada’s addiction and mental health crisis and explained how he intends to pay for it.

When asked directly about how he would handle the opioid crisis, the opposition leader said his plan would invest in rehabilitation and treatment centres – where people can access services such as detox, group therapy, counselling and sweat lodges.

"I will be suing the big pharmaceutical companies that started the opioid crisis, just like they did in the states,” said Poilievre.

“They recovered $54 billion. I will sue ‘big pharma’ in Canada, we will recover millions and billions and we will use that money to pay for the treatment and recovery."

Poilievre added that he believes that safe consumption sites and other “safe drug policies” have made the addiction crisis in this country worse.