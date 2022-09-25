Pointe-du-Chêne residents in cleanup mode after Fiona causes damage throughout the Maritimes

Residents in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B., were busy helping with cleanup efforts on Sunday after Fiona wreaked havoc across the Maritimes the day before.

Barry and Nicole Hendrickson say a tree fell and blocked their road during the storm.

"We were lucky that we we're high enough that we didn’t get the storm surge. A lot of the people around the waterfront really got hit hard with the storm surge,” said Barry.

The road to the marina and many businesses in town remained closed to the public Sunday due to damage.

"The two gas tanks have been pushed right into the centre of the road. There’s some boats where the front end of the boat was right in the wharf," said Victor Cormier, the general manager at the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf. "The Sandbar building restaurant looks like it’s a complete write off."

Brandon Webb is the general manager at the Pointe-du-Chêne Yacht Club. He says he spent the night out on the point surveying the conditions.

“We were up over 70 to 75 knots. I noticed the waves were coming over the brake wall more and more gradually throughout the night, and in the morning, it was so bad it was coming right over, and the water level came right up to the clubhouse,” said Webb.

Fortunately, the club’s preparation paid off and Webb says none of the boats were damaged.

Many homes along the coastline experienced water damage due to strong storm surge created by Fiona's force.

Kathryn Stratton is grateful water only entered her shed since her family boarded up their summer cottage ahead of the storm. However, she’s now worried about what future storms could bring.

"We need a climate adaptation plan. This storm, in my opinion, was the biggest -- bigger than Dorian -- and the next one will be bigger with the climate emergency that’s happening,” said Stratton.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, more than 12,000 New Brunswickers were still without power due to post-tropical storm Fiona.