Pointe-du-Chene Wharf remains largely untouched by Lee

With the damage from Hurricane Fiona still top of mind at the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf in Shediac, preparations were done all week in anticipation for Lee, however, the area was largely spared Saturday.

High waves and strong winds were the only signs off Lee that remained Sunday morning.

“I think everybody’s feeling thankful in that regards, that we came through this relatively unscathed,” said Shediac Mayor, Roger Caissie.

The lane into the wharf was dry and undamaged and while the local restaurants were boarded up, they also looked untouched by the elements.

“Pointe-du-Chene here is out in the middle of the bay so this is the most exposed area there is in our municipality and so there was some work done last year after Fiona to help with the break water,” he said.

“It seemed to have done the trick in terms of that, but the winds weren’t nearly as powerful as last year.”

Caissie adds that the municipality was keeping a close eye on the low-lying areas including the Pointe-du-Chene wharf and where the big lobster is located since they would flood first, but there was no major impacts or damages seen from the storm.

“I think it was just a question of everybody being prepared in terms of getting a 72-hour emergency tool kit together and that sort of thing,” he said.

“If you’re on a well, okay, get some potable water. Not being caught surprised, I think that was most of it.”

Overall, Caissie says while the area was prepared for the worst this weekend, and it is welcomed news to see no damage as the weather alerts finally end in the province.

Click here for a photo gallery of the impact of post-tropical storm Lee in the Maritime provinces.