Polar bear habitat in Cochrane exploring a new direction

A shakeup in late 2020 transferred responsibility for the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat to the town. A year later, Mayor Denis Clement said the team is looking to develop a new strategic plan to make it self-sustaining.

The habitat's three resident polar bears - Inukshuk, Ganuk and Henry - are enjoying winter, blissfully unaware of the pandemic and last year's operational issues that left the future of the research facility in jeopardy.

"We're looking at a long-term plan, a sustainable plan," Clement said.

"Something that's going to be more focused than it has been."

While the facility is seeing lower turnout numbers, Clement said there's been little difference in the habitat's day-to-day operation since the township took over. Four team members maintain its tourism and research duties, he said.

However, Clement noted that keeping the habitat running comes at a higher cost to the taxpayer and that it's crucial to find a way to make it financially independent.

That was a key topic of discussion at a recent meeting, Clement said, including looking at possible ideas for the future of the facility.

"Certainly looking at an ability to expand, that's yet to be defined," Clement said.

"We're certainly going to be targeting and promoting eco-tourism."

Meanwhile, the habitat's animal care team leader, Amy Baxendell-Young, said the polar bears are being well cared for.

She said one of the bears, Ganuk, recently celebrated his 12th birthday.

"Ganuk is a little bit more solitary nowadays, but he seems to be enjoying that. He's spending a lot more time interacting with the staff now, which is really fun," said Baxendell-Young.

She said the bears recently received their annual vaccinations.

"Inukshuk and Henry are still housed together and they're getting along great. They've all been super active."