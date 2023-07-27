Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo will welcome polar bears to the facility this fall.

The two male polar bears – six-year-old Baffin and seven-year-old Siku – will come to Calgary from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo in mid-September.

The pair will live in a newly-built exhibit in the Canadian Wilds area, which is being renamed to Wild Canada.

The $31 million project, announced in 2021, marks the first time that polar bears will live at the Calgary Zoo since 1999.

"Since we last cared for polar bears, we have learned a lot about the species as well as habitat design and polar bear care best practices," said the zoo in a Thursday newsletter to members.

During their first few weeks in Calgary, officials say the bears will spend time getting used to their new space and routines with the help of a member of the polar bear team from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The zoo says many members of their animal care, health and welfare team “have valuable experience working with polar bears" either back when the Calgary Zoo had some, or while working at other zoos.

"We will lean on their expertise and that of our partners at Assiniboine Park Zoo to provide world-class care for our newest Arctic icon residents," said the zoo.

The redeveloped Wild Canada area, including Baffin and Siku’s expansive new home, will open to the public on Dec. 1.