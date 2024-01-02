Polar dippers support Simcoe County charities
More than 150 people ran into near-freezing water for charity on New Year's Day.
For 15 years, the Tiny Township Annual Polar Dip has encouraged people to run into Georgian Bay to raise money for various local organizations.
What started as less than a dozen ice-water fans, has now turned into 75 strong-willed participants.
Each 'dipper,' as they're called, must raise funds for the Lion's Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.
The foundation breeds and trains to assist people who are visually or hearing impaired, autistic, diabetic, physically/medically disabled, as well as seizure-response dogs and facility support dogs.
This year's efforts earned the charity more than $2,000.
In Barrie, another 80 people jogged into Kempenfelt Bay for its annual New Year's Day Polar Plunge in support of the Barrie Food Bank.
Each dipper brought either a cash donation or added to the 200 pounds of food collected for the food bank.
