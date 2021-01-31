An annual polar plunge fundraiser looked a little different this year, as participants joined in virtually.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge was held on Sunday, and Edmonton police encouraged people to get creative by donning their unused 2020 Halloween costume and plunging into a cold bath or snow pile.

Proceeds from the event go to support Canadian Special Olympics athletes.

“The Polar Plunge has been a unique and truly Canadian event in Edmonton for ten years, so we can’t let our Special Olympics athletes down. Instead, we must get creative in our fundraising efforts”, said Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.

“After nearly a year of the pandemic, this is when we need to find this kind of joy and support for one another the most.”

EPS also invited Edmonton Fire Rescue Service Chief Joe Zatylny to join in the fun at EPS headquarters earlier this week.

“It’s all about supporting our community and our partners. This has been a challenging past year and I’m glad to see that fundraising efforts for important causes that give back to the community are continuing,” Zatylny said.