Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter

They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.

The dreaded weather system hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, could be headed to Canada in early February.

It will likely spell an abrupt end to Calgary's January vacation from winter.

"We're showing a large area from all of British Columbia, all of the Prairies, the Northwest Territories, the Yukon, and right through to Northwestern Ontario as being colder than normal for the month of February," David Phillips, Environment Canada's chief meteorologist, told CTV News. "I think that is a direct result of the diving down southward of the polar vortex."

CTV Calgary meteorologist Kevin Stanfield says the first few days of the cold snap could even bring in a few centimetres of snow.

It'll arrive after a balmy stretch in the city that has provided limited snow. It's been great for those who work in outdoor industries.

James Beck, who owns winter rental shop Outlaw Sports, says he's loving what 2023 has had to offer thus far, weather-wise.

"Usually there is a down-tick right after Christmas, but this year there wasn't," he told CTV News. "We still want to go out and recreate and do stuff. We can only wash our car so many times."

