'Pole fires' cause power outages across Edmonton: Epcor
A number of power outages have been reported in Edmonton throughout Tuesday.
At least five outages were caused by "pole fires," Epcor told CTV News Edmonton.
"Pole fires are common after a period without much rain or moisture. This can result in the build-up of debris like sand or dirt on power pole insulators, which hold power lines on the cross arms of power poles," Epcor explained.
"If weather brings a mist, rain or snow, moisture can coat the insulator and mix with the debris, creating a path for electrical current around the insulator and directly onto the power pole. This can cause a fire and lead to a power outage."
The largest outage affected more than 6,000 customers in northeast Edmonton between about 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to the company's online map.
Businesses such as the Manning Centre AMA and the Costco on 50 Street lost power.
As of 4 p.m., that outage had decreased to 450 customers and power was expected back by 9 p.m.
Smaller outages were reported in the south, northwest and Glenora.
