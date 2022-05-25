Pole knocked down on St. Anne's Road leads to power outage: Manitoba Hydro

Hundreds of residents in River Park South were left without power Wednesday evening after a pole was knocked down on St. Anne's Road.

Winnipeg police said the pole was down in the southbound lane of St. Anne's Road. Cadets were on the scene Wednesday evening directing traffic at Aldgate Road and St. Anne's Road.

Manitoba Hydro said the downed power line knocked out power in the River Park South area around 5:30 p.m.

As of 8 p.m. Hydro said more than 1,300 customers had been affected. On its outages map, Manitoba Hydro estimated power would be restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday.