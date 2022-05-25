Pole knocked down on St. Anne's Road leads to power outage: Manitoba Hydro
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Hundreds of residents in River Park South were left without power Wednesday evening after a pole was knocked down on St. Anne's Road.
Winnipeg police said the pole was down in the southbound lane of St. Anne's Road. Cadets were on the scene Wednesday evening directing traffic at Aldgate Road and St. Anne's Road.
Manitoba Hydro said the downed power line knocked out power in the River Park South area around 5:30 p.m.
As of 8 p.m. Hydro said more than 1,300 customers had been affected. On its outages map, Manitoba Hydro estimated power would be restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.