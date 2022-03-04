iHeartRadio

Police advise public of 'high-risk' situation in north Lethbridge

Lethbridge police are warning the public to avoid an area in the city's north-end because of an ongoing situation.

Officials said members of the critical incident response team are in the process of executing a high-risk search warrant in the 100 block of 16 Street North.

This is a developing story and we will have more information when it becomes available…

