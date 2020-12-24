Police say they're investigating after a someone posing as a doctor allegedly defrauded a Zorra Township, Ont., resident in the sale of car that never arrived.

OPP investigators say the victim found an online car listing and made contact with the seller, who claimed to be a doctor.

The victim told police that the seller said they had to leave the vehicle at Halifax's airport while they flew to the United Kingdom to assist with COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the victim, the seller said they had hired an escrow company to manage the sale and shipping of the vehicle.

Police say the victim wired approximately $14,000 through their financial institution to the seller after signing a sales contract.

The victim contacted police after the vehicle failed to arrive.

Investigators said the car had been previously sold from a dealership from the Toronto area and the vehicle identification number had been used fraudulently when advertising it online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.