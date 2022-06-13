Police and coroner called to Campbell River, B.C.
CTV News Vancouver Island Journalist
Gord Kurbis
A heavy RCMP presence surrounded a dock at Campbell River's Discovery Harbour marina Monday afternoon.
Police taped off dock number one near commercial fishing boats as forensic investigators gathered clues to an incident that occurred sometime within the last 24 hours.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirms to CTV News that members of their team are on their way to Campbell River, but will not confirm their destination.
A member of the B.C. Coroners Service was also at the scene Monday.
This is a developing story, check back further updates.
