Police and divers investigating incident on the Saint John River

Fredericton police say they’re on scene at the Saint John River after a man "entered the river and had not come out."

Police say at around 9 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to the river near the 100-block of Woodstock Rd.

Police, with the help of drones and thermal imaging, searched the river but did not find the man.

Police have taped off the entire walking trail behind Government House to the small aquatics centre. pic.twitter.com/B32KdOqDxJ

Divers are expected to arrive on scene Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police, or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.