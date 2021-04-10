Police and divers search for man in the Saint John River

Fredericton police say they’re on scene at the Saint John River after a man "entered the river and had not come out."

The man has now been identified as 38-year-old Andrew James Spencer. Police say he was last seen on Friday around 8:30 p.m. near the area they're searching.

Police say at around 9 p.m. Friday, they were dispatched to the river near the 100-block of Woodstock Rd.

Police, with the help of drones and thermal imaging, searched the river but did not find Spencer.

Police have taped off the entire walking trail behind Government House to the small aquatics centre. pic.twitter.com/B32KdOqDxJ

Spencer is described as 5'10" tall, 180 lbs., with short, brown hair, facial hair, and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing the same clothes in the attached photo, and is known to frequent downtown, offering "a poem for a penny."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police, or Crime Stoppers.