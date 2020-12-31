Family of a Calgary man missing for the last two weeks is imploring the public for help finding him.

Wade Cook, 62, was last seen in the Ogden area on Dec. 17.

He is described as being 170 centimetres (5-7) tall and weighing 95 kilograms (210 pounds), with brown hair and grey eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering, a grey jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Cook has mobility issues and walks with a limp.

"Wade Cook is a loving grandfather, father, son and friend," family members said in a statement.

"We ask that anyone with any information on the matter to please contact the police. All of his friends and family miss him dearly and look forward to having him home soon."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.