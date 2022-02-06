Police and family concerned for welfare of missing London girl

London police are asking for the public’s assistance locating an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday evening.

Police say Jaylynn Copelane-Webster, 11, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Mornington Avenue and Oxford Street East.

Jaylynn is described as white, around 5’0”, medium build with short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a Toronto Blue Jays sweater, black sweat pants, carrying a purple polk-a-dot bag and a green side bag.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).