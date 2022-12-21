Police and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of missing Calgary woman
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a woman last seen in the community of Renfew this past Friday.
Leah Christine Snowden, 27, was in the 1600 block of Remington Road N.E. at roughly 7 a.m. on Dec. 16.
"Both police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing," said the Calgary Police Service in a Wednesday news release.
Snowden is described as being approximately 175 centimetres (5'9") tall and 68 kilograms (150 pounds) with blue eyes, blond hair and a medium build.
She has a tattoo on the inside of her wrist depicting a yin and yang symbol.
Snowden was last seen wearing a light-pink sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, a green jacket and flat black shoes.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
-
