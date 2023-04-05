Police and fire attend scene of suspected cannabis extraction lab
London police say what they believe to be a cannabis extraction lab was found at a home on Commissioners Road.
Emergency crews remain on scene in the 400-block of Commissioners Rd. near Ridout Street after responding for a drug and weapons investigation on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's believed there is a large, complex cannabis extraction laboratory at this home and we have a number of resources, including members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the London Fire Department, the London Police Service as well as others who are assisting with this investigation," said Const. Sandasha Bough.
According to police, an early search of a home found hazardous materials and equipment consistent with a laboratory.
There will be an increased police presence and Bough is asking people to avoid the area.
"It's very early on in the investigation. We are asking members of the public to avoid the area. We have a portion of Commissioners Road east closed to assist with this investigation, however there are no public safety concerns."
-
Two youth arrested in separate weapons incidents on GRT buses in KitchenerRegional police arrested two youth on Wednesday in connection to two separate weapons incidents on public transit in Kitchener.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 daysRCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.
-
One person dead after being hit by falling tree in Markham, Ont.One person has died after being struck by a falling tree in Markham, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Dartmouth hotel cancels events as negotiations with province continueOne of the largest hotels in Dartmouth appears to be changing its business model. The owners are in negotiations with the province to possibly expand the number of rooms reserved for unhoused people.
-
Suspects in Aylmer fire believed to have passed through Waterloo RegionRegional police are assisting the Aylmer Police Service in locating suspects that fled towards Waterloo Region following a fire.
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder SurpriseA toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUVOften when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dogMeasuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
-
Lethbridge set to bid for 2025 Canadian Olympic curling trialsLethbridge recently hosted the 2022 Time Horton's Brier, but if the Lethbridge Curling Club has its way, it will soon host another major curling event.