Police and homicide teams investigate fatal shooting in Coquitlam

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a fatal shooting which took place in the Maillardville neighbourhood of Coquitlam on Saturday afternoon.

Images from the scene in the alley between Henderson and Roderick avenues, near Hart Street, showed police tape blocking off a white SUV.

“Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at (the) scene,” reads a statement from IHIT’s Sgt. Frank Jang.

Several police vehicles responded to the incident just before 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after their arrival, a yellow tarp was placed on the ground, covering what appeared to be a body. Jang said that police are working to identify the man and notify his family.

“The investigation is in its early stages and IHIT is working closely with the I-Teams along with the Coquitlam RCMP to gather evidence,” Jang continued.

Lennie Olafson lives in a laneway home near where the shooting took place and told CTV News Vancouver she heard at least four gunshots just before 5:30 p.m.

She said she's certain they were gunshots, because she was present during the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and cannot forget the sound.

Soon after the shots rang out, Olafson said, she began hearing sirens. She went out into the laneway and found that her house was behind the police tape.

"I can't drive out because there's a dead body in my alley," Olafson said on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information on the incident or dashcam footage is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers.