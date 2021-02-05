The Regina Police Service and the province are reminding sports fans and business owners to follow public health guidelines on Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you’re cheering for or against Tom Brady, shouting increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission, the province suggests clapping your hands or stomping your feet.

If you’re staying at home, only members of your immediate household can join for the big game. If you live alone, you can take in the action with another household of less than five.

The beaches of Tampa Bay can’t hold a candle to Regina’s polar vortex, however, if you’re planning to take your party outside, the gathering limit remains at 10 people.

If you’re heading out to watch the game on a bar’s big screen, the province is reminding sports fans to keep their food and drinks to themselves and follow all guidelines set for bars and restaurants.

The police said officers will be out with Saskatchewan Health Authority officials to make sure restaurants and bars are abiding by public health measures and residents are following gathering limits.