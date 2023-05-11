Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland

Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.

While no charges were laid, a numbers of arrests occurred on opening weekend, with a spokesperson for the amusement park saying guests were kicked out due to “unruly behaviour and altercations.”

On Thursday, York Regional Police said they will be relaunching “Operation Beehave” in an effort to curb some of this behaviour. As a result, they will be increasing the number of officers in the Jane Street and Norwood Avenue area throughout the summer.

These officers will investigate reports of disruptive and threatening behaviour and lay criminal charges when warranted, police say.

“Parents should be aware that many of these incidents have involved teenagers who are in the area without adult supervision,” police said in a statement.

“We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the consequences of such criminal acts. Youths can face very serious charges, as well as being prohibited from returning to the park and the surrounding businesses.”

“Operation Beehave” was first launched in July 2022 after a “significant volume” of swarming-style robberies took place near Canada’s Wonderland. At least 12 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 were charged with multiple offences, including robbery, assault, mischief under $5,000 and causing a disturbance.

York police say they will work with security at Canada’s Wonderland, as well as community members and business owners to ensure safety. They urge residents to report suspicious incidents and submit video surveillance footage when necessary.