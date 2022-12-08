Police apologize for confusion involving collision that killed snow plow driver
The Ontario Provincial Police apologized Thursday for any misunderstanding caused by its news release Dec. 2 regarding a fatal collision near Thunder Bay, Ont.
A snow plow driver was killed when his plow collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 102. Police said their original news release may have implied the plow driver initiated contact with the tractor-trailer.
“Identity of the at-fault vehicle has not been released,” the OPP said.
“Police apologize for any misunderstanding this may have caused.”
The 52-year-old driver of the snow plow was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being released at the request of the family.
The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer unit were not injured. The investigation so far found the driver was plowing the highway when the collision occurred.
“The OPP traffic incident management and enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP collision re-constructionists are still investigating and have not yet released who was responsible for the collision,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding the collision can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment.
