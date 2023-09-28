Police appeal for help finding 14-year-old girl missing nearly a month
Investigators are appealing to the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl from Georgina who hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly a month.
York Regional Police say Victoria Way's family last saw her on September 4 at her home in the area of 2nd Street and Clovelly Cove in Port Bolster.
They say the teen hasn't returned home, and officers haven't been able to locate her.
" Investigators are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police," they stated in a release issued on Thursday.
Victoria is five feet tall with a thin build, blue eyes, and long black hair with blue highlights.
Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the York Regional Police District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
