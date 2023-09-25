Police appeal for help finding Barrie woman who disappeared nearly 2 weeks ago

Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Barrie woman who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.

Police say Tammy (no surname was provided) was last seen at a friend's home in the Ferndale Drive and Livingstone Street area on Sept. 13.

According to police, the 39-year-old woman's family reported her missing Sunday evening.

Police say her loved ones are concerned for her well-being because "it is out of character for her not to connect with family."

Anyone with information on the Barrie woman's whereabouts is urged to contact local authorities at 705-725-7025.