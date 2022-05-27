Police appeal for help finding Georgina woman not seen in months
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police in York Region are appealing to the public for help finding a woman not seen by her family in months.
Investigators say Jessica Stanko was last "physically seen" in the Keswick area on March 28, and her family hasn't had contact with her since April 15.
They say the 23-year-old Georgina woman's parents grew concerned when they hadn't heard from her, which is out of character, and reported her missing this week.
Stanko is five feet three inches tall, roughly 160 to 190 lbs, with green eyes and long, light brown and blonde hair.
Police say she is known to frequent York Region and Toronto, but add it's possible she travelled further.
Investigators ask anyone with information on Stanko's whereabouts to contact the police.
