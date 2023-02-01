Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park

One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.

On Feb. 1, 2022, a woman's body was found in Cascade Falls Regional Park and the victim was later identified as 40-year-old Codi Carlyle Rogers. No information about how she died or why her death is considered suspicious was provided, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take charge of the case.

At the time, investigators said they did not believe Rogers was killed in the park and that there was "no ongoing risk to the public."

In a statement Wednesday, an IHIT spokesperson said Rogers was last seen leaving her home, which is near Grand Street and 6th Avenue in Mission, at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. She left "on foot," the statement says, adding that Cascade Falls regional Park is 22 kilometres away from Rogers' home.

“We are thankful to all those of you who came forward over the past year,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

“But the investigation continues. We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of January 31, 2022, to please contact IHIT.”

IHIT can be reached by caling at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.