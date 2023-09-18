Police appeal for information in crash that seriously injured pedestrian, 19
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Investigators are appealing to the public for information on a collision in Aurora that left a 19-year-old pedestrian in serious condition over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday around 1 p.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Henderson Drive when a white Toyota Venza hit the pedestrian.
Police say the 50-year-old uninjured driver remained at the scene.
The 19-year-old from Brampton suffered life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time while investigators appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage of the collision.
York Regional Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
