Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting

Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Granit Ahmeti, 26, of Ottawa died after a shooting in the 4000 block of Farmers Way, west of Carlsbad Springs, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Insp. Martin Groulx told CTV News Ottawa that officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident on Farmers Way, between Piperville Road and Thunder Road.

"While en route, officers were updated that a male had been shot."

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds at the scene, and he later died of his injuries in hospital.

On Sunday, investigators appealed for residents and business owners in the area to check their security cameras for anything that may assist the investigation.

"Investigators are requesting that all residents and business owners in the area of Farmers Way, Anderson Road, Thunder Road and Piperville Road verify their video security systems for any suspicious activity between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on August 19," police said in a statement.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Family members told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday that Ahmeti worked as a tow truck driver with Canadian Towing Service.

A vehicle with Canadian Towing Service's name could be seen on Farmers Way on Saturday afternoon, and police towed the vehicle from the scene.

This is Ottawa's 10th homicide of 2023.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez