Police appeal for witnesses after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

Police are making an appeal for witnesses after a multi-vehicle collision left a 71-year-old man dead in Brampton, Ont.

The incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Main Street North and Vodden Streat East.

According to police, a 71-year-old man from Brampton was driving westbound on Vodden Street East when he was struck by another vehicle travelling northbound in the intersection.

The man was extricated from his vehicle and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police allege that after the collision, the driver of the other vehicle walked away from the scene before being taken into custody by officers.

The suspect, who police have identified as 48-year-old Denise Herbert from Vaughan, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident resulting in death. She is scheduled to appear in court in August. None of the charges have been proven thus far.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators made a public appeal for witnesses who may have seen the collision or may have dashboard camera video of what occurred. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.