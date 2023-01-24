Police appeal for witnesses after fatal stabbing in Nanaimo, B.C.

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking any witnesses to a fatal stabbing that occurred outside a busy mall on Sunday to come forward and speak with police.

Police say they received a report of a man walking into Port Place mall with a stab wound around 7 p.m.

Bystanders provided first aid until the man was rushed to Nanaimo General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police say another man was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing, Mounties say, and now investigators are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

"Police are asking for motorists with dash cameras who were driving past Port Place mall or through the mall parking lot between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. that evening to contact the Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit," said the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.