Police appeal for witnesses after man allegedly assaulted in Delta park

Police are investigating after an alleged assault unfolded in a North Delta park on Tuesday evening.

Delta police said they received a complaint just before 9 p.m. regarding a man who was assaulted after approaching three males who were allegedly smashing bottles at 81A Avenue Park.

The incident led to an altercation between the men, which resulted in the victim being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Delta police said.

The three suspects fled the scene and police have not been able to locate them, despite conducting extensive patrols in the area.

Shards of broken glass could be seen at the park on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’d like to assure the public that this matter is under investigation,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf in a news release.

Delta police added that they’re aware pictures of the possible suspects have been circulating on social media.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or who may have witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, is asked to call 604-946-4411.