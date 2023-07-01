Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash

Waterloo regional police are putting out a call for anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of a crash near Bridgeport Plaza.

Police say the collision happened Friday night around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a Ford pickup truck was driving west of Bridgeport Road when it was stuck by a Nissan SUV travelling north on Weber Street.

The impact caused the pickup to hit a light pole at the corner of the intersection.

The 59-year-old man driving the pickup and two passengers, a 36-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage to call the traffic unit at 519-570-9777 extension 8856.