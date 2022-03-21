Police appeal for witnesses to Bradford hit and run

Police hope to find the driver responsible for a hit and run on Thursday in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe Police, a vehicle took off after hitting another car parked in a driveway around 11 p.m. in the Sutherland Avenue and Miller Park Avenue area.

Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone with security or dash cam footage.

"Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras for suspicious activity or vehicles."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers.